UPND Parliamentary Chief Whip Garry Nkombo says Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini must render a public and written apology to Namwala Member of Parliament Moono Lubezhi for wrongly including her on the list of those he suspended for 30 days. On June 13, 2017, Speaker Matibini suspended 48 opposition UPND MPs for shunning President Edgar Lungu’s address to Parliament. But yesterday, the Speaker lifted the suspension of Lubezhi, saying the member of parliament was erroneously included on the list of absent MPs when she had sort permission from the House.

