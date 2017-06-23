Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda says the backlash that he has received for advising the opposition UPND has vindicated his advice to them. President Banda said that the vicious attacks that had come his way from the UPND house vindicate what he had said that the party lacks tolerance. He said that he had given his counsel in good faith when he advised the UPND to accept the outcome of the August 11 elections.

