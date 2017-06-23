The opposition United Progressive People has demanded an immediate forensic audit of the Ministry of Finance. UPP President Savior Chishimba said the party has been vindicated by the revelation made by the Minister of Finance that Zambia’s external debt now stands at US$17.2 billion saying the attempt to amend the figures by the Minister are part of the usual PF deceptions. Mr Chishimba said this is a serious national crisis and that Zambians cannot take the risk of waiting until 2021 to usher in a new progressive government.

