Zambia’s Father Paul Samasumo has been elected as one of the two SIGNIS World Vice Presidents for the period 2017 – 2021. The Italy-based Fr. Samasumo who is head of Vatican Radio’s English Africa and Ki-Swahili Services becomes the first African to hold one of the top three positions in the worldwide association for Catholic media professionals known as SIGNIS. The election of Fr. Samasumo took place on the occasion of the SIGNIS World Congress 2017 which has just ended. The meeting was hd at Laval University in Canada’s Québec City from 19 June to 22 June.

