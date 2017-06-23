The Jesuit center for theological reflection (JCTR) says the rise in the country’s debt stock is unsustainable for the country’s economy. JCTR Executive director Leonard Chiti has told Qfm that government should engage the citizenry and explain how and why the country’s debt stock has increased to US$7.2 billion from US$6.9 billion in December, 2016. Fr. Chiti says it is unfair that the public is in most instances not informed on when and why new loans are contracted.

