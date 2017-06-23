Africa’s second largest copper hotspot after DRC, Zambia has taken energy diversification to another level. Zambia has for decades depended on hydro for power generation until 2015-2016 energy poverty years that awakened the nation to power diversification to other sources such as solar and geothermal. A very unique source of energy generation plant is now being considered in Muchinga Province of the country. In a press release from the Ministry of National Planning, Honorable Lucky Mulusa revealed that district, the state has embarked on a program to diversify the energy sector further by establishing a 400 MegaWatt gas fired and powered plant in Chinsali district the capital of the province at a cost of $900million.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

