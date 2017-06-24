HONE SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has created over 200,000 jobs in various sectors of the economy from last year to date.

Minister of Development Planning Lucky Mulusa says over 100,000 jobs were created in the agriculture sector, with the manufacturing sector recording over 40,000 jobs while the health and education sectors recorded over 10,000 jobs each. Mr Mulusa said the construction sector has equally created a substantial number of jobs for Zambians following the massive infrastructure development being undertaken by Government countrywide. According to the progress report contained in the newly-launched Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), more than 80 percent of employed Zambians are in the informal sector. “However, the sector was characterised by low levels of productivity, capital investments and technology, thereby offering limited prospects to contribute to national development and ultimately improving the standard of living of the majority people,” Mr Mulusa said. Meanwhile, Government has completed the construction of 335 health posts of the 650 being constructed countrywide to ensure citizens have access to quality healthcare services. Mr Mulusa said 275 of the completed health posts are fully operational. “The government continued to scale up provision of high impact services with special focus on maternal and child health. “To improve access to health services, the government embarked on a project to construct 650 health posts in 2014. A total of 335 super structures were completed countrywide out of which, 275 fully operational facilities were handed to the Ministry of Health,” Mr Mulusa said. Government has also completed the upgrading of Matero and Chilenje clinics to first level hospitals.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

