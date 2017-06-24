According to our geography, Wednesday 21 of June was this years Winter Solstice for the Southern Hemisphere. The coldest date in winter. Solstice (Latin: Solstitium) means ‘sun-stopping’, because the point where the sun appears to rise and set, stops and reverses direction after this day. The suns zenith is at the furthest point from the equator. A day later on 22 June the Bank of Zambia sold treasuries worth ZMW900million in an auction that was 18.2% undersubscribed. Of the ZMW917million bids, only ZMW818million was allocated. Winter and money markets this week shared something in common; the cold. The 1year treasury bill rate caught a cold and bearishly rose by a quantum of 250bps (2.5%) to 17% from 14.5% as the 9month bullishly declined by 100bps (1%) to 12.5%. The rise in 365 day rate was really against all odds. Players seemed to have the greatest appetite in the 1yr tenor which recorded the highest bids. On offer was ZMW450million, bids totalled ZMW486million and ZMW416million was then allocated representing an (86%) subscription rate. The one year really caught a cold against the odds as expectations are that government curve should be edging lower but a 250bps spike in the 1 year sends very vague signals on the long end of the curve. The (1) year is used as a proxy to extrapolate what markets should anticipate in the longer dates (bond markets).

