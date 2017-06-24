  ||    24 June 2017 @ 11:09

United Party for National Development (UPND) secretary general Stephen Katuka says the arrest of five senior party officials by police in Mongu yesterday was foolish and illegal. And Katuka says the bahaviour of today’s police command under the Patriotic Front leadership is worse than that of colonial masters.

