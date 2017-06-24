BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

AN ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy of Mwinilunga district has allegedly punched his school-mate to death after purported

provocation. North-Western Province commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened on Tuesday at 11:30 hours at Chinyimba village in Chief Kakoma’s area in Mwinilunga district, North-Western Province. He identified the deceased as Sildah Muzeka, 11, of Ntang’a village. “Paul Muzeka, 72, of Chinyimba village reported that his daughter was murdered by the boy. Both the deceased and the suspect are pupils at Kalumbinga Primary School in Mwinilunga,” Mr Daka said. “The boy is detained at Mwinilunga police station as we carry out investigations,” Mr Daka said.

