The Lusaka Magistrate has ended former Communication and Transport Minister Dora Siliya’s eight year stigma for corruption after having acquitted her of abuse of authority charges.

Ndola High Court registrar Joshua Banda sitting magistrate found Siliya with no case to answer. Siliya was slapped with two counts of abuse of authority of office for allegedly cancelling a tender for installation of a radar system, and instead accepting a free offer from Italian firm Selex Systemi Integrati. The Katete Member of Parliament who is now serving as Agriculture Minister in the Patriotic Front government was being pursued for corruption on the instigation of the then powerful Fred M’membe led cartel that wanted her jailed.

A tribunal was subsequently set up with then Attorney General Mumba Malila (cartel plant) testifying against her during the tribunal.

