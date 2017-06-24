Dora SiliyaMINISTER of Agriculture Dora Siliya has been acquitted of abuse of authority charges she was alleged to have committed when she was Minister of Transport and Communications during the MMD administration. Siliya was charged with two counts of abuse of authority of office for allegedly cancelling a tender for installation of a radar system, and instead accepting a free offer from Italian firm Selex Systemi Integrati. When the case came up for ruling before Ndola High Court registrar Joshua Banda, sitting as magistrate, he found Siliya with no case to answer.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

