Two significant events took place this week in the capital of Zambia; the launch of the 7th National Development Plan (2017-2021) and the Ministry of Finance parliament address of the financial state of the Nation. The 7th NDP calls for a ZMW342 BN budget (US$36 Billion), whilst the statement cites a challenging 2017, “Revenues underperformed by 10% compared to budget”. Which begs the questions, how critical is financial management in achievement of national plans and are there any country level indicators that measure successful financial management?

Forecasting, planning and balancing the budget requires not only technical skill but political will. The “Financing of the Zambian 2017 Budget ZMW 64.5BN” diagram displays revenue sources, based on the 2017 budget speech. Expenditure Control and Revenue Mobilization

Fiscal management goes beyond being prudent but it must entail linking to cost effective and value for money (VFM) programs that are aligned to priority areas. It can be defined as planning, directing, monitoring, organizing, and controlling an entity’s financial resources in an efficient and effective manner.

