In this audio, spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says police are mandated to arrest people who gather with an intention to demand the release of Hakainde Hichilema, even if such a meeting was done inside a house. Explaining how the Unlawful Assembly law was applied on the arrested UPND officials who met at their secretariat in Mongu yesterday, Katongo told News Diggers! that what makes a meeting unlawful is what people intend to discuss.

