  ||    24 June 2017 @ 09:27

THE continued detention of Hakainde Hichilema is taking dimensions of State abduction and hostage, says Nason Msoni. On a social media posting, Msoni stated that Hichilema’s detention was State sponsored terrorism and an illegal violent hostage taking of a citizen from his home and depositing him in the dreaded hangman’s chamber.

