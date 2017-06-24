Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says his party has lost a young modern freedom fighter in youth political activist Clance Zulu popularly known as Nalose on social media. Clance Zulu was a committed UPND member who took matters personal. Others loved her while others did not like her. But she remained a strong member of the opposition and was involved in party mobilisation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

