  24 June 2017

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says his party has lost a young modern freedom fighter in youth political activist Clance Zulu popularly known as Nalose on social media. Clance Zulu was a committed UPND member who took matters personal. Others loved her while others did not like her. But she remained a strong member of the opposition and was involved in party mobilisation.

