In this video, President Edgar Lungu has ordered police to man the premises where he is holding a meeting with Copperbelt Patriotic Front officials to iron out differences saying he is ready for violence. Speaking upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola around 16:00 hours, the Head of State said he was tired of people talking behind his back, challenging Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili and former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge to be honest about their grievances.

