200,000 jobs created – Mulusa
HONE SIAME, Lusaka GOVERNMENT has created over 200,000 jobs in various sectors of the economy from last year to date.....
Walter frozen
Relatives abandon patient at UTH
Effective Budget Execution = Technical Capacity + Political Will
Hundreds send off Mama Betty
MAMA Betty. By STEVEN MVULA A SEA of mourners clad in black turned up to give former First Lady Betty....
Link Zambia-8000 will boost tourism US Senator
North-West minister keeps seat
‘Children should benefit from HIV vaccine’
State to decide on 10 p.c concentrates tax request
MUKANGA By GIDEON THOLE – GOVERNMENT is yet to make a decision on calls by the Zambian mining industry for....
KCM to create 600 jobs
TAZARA restores container handling capacity
‘South Africa won’t abandon trade with Zambia’
Ndola – A Tourist City in the Bud
WHEN you think of Zambia, likely you even hear the ‘thundering smoke’ of the Victoria fall. But there are other....
Dear Next Zambian President – Part Two
Zambia Online Mail Update on Google System
The “Simple” Solution for Loadshedding
LUNGU, MUSEVENI confer
ZNBC
24 June 2017 @ 01:23
President Edgar Lungu has held bilateral talks with his Ugandan
Read the full Article »
Dear Zambia
Turns out people behind the Boxer Rebellion were not boxers
by
hired as substitute teacher at Holy cross secondary school. fired after 3 days for behavior deemed to pagan
on 23rd June 2017, 22:46
If I say women do not belong in a boxing ring is that sexist
by
22nd floor night watchman
on 23rd June 2017, 22:26
If Space Aliens were to land in Zambia would we know how to
by
ex member of a now defunct UNZA secret society
on 23rd June 2017, 22:09
Is there an all-you-can-eat-buffet restaurant here in Lusaka
by
Danger Mwale
on 23rd June 2017, 20:37
The stupidity of praying to God to win the lottery
by
DD
on 23rd June 2017, 19:59
At face value the British look smart and progressive.
by
bus boy at Taste at Rootz restaurant on 6293 Kwacha road, Lusaka
on 21st June 2017, 23:34
Why did the Bembas steal the Nyanja word nkhuku
by
Cuz
on 21st June 2017, 20:21
Let me blatantly & solemnly confess to having Theophobia
by
Chingelezi
on 21st June 2017, 17:02
Cacomorphobia is almost nonexistent here in Zambia
by
Chingelezi
on 21st June 2017, 16:49
I suppose weightism is not a problem here in Zambia
by
Chingelezi
on 21st June 2017, 16:27
Classifieds
Hi all i am - MichaelSnimb
by
MichaelSnimb
on 16th June 2017, 09:59
Persian Cats
by
on 10th June 2017, 04:09
Pure Bred Dogs
by
on 9th June 2017, 18:19
4MMC,BK-EBDP,5F-ADB,4CEC,U47700,A-PVP,HEX-EN,FUB-AMB,4F-PHP
by
lorena
on 5th June 2017, 06:47
Do ou want. to sell your kidney
by
Nakambala resident
on 1st June 2017, 18:50
Dogs for sale
by
on 30th May 2017, 04:48
I'm looking for a wheelbarrow. Cheap but in mint condition
by
No nonsense bricklayer
on 19th May 2017, 16:28
SINOTRUK HOWO TIPPER ON PROMOTION!!!
by
William
on 18th May 2017, 04:16
Best Alprazolam Powder, Xanax, Percocet, Morphin, Oxy
by
on 11th May 2017, 13:13
Buy Percocet, Xanax, Oxycodone, Codeine Actavis Syrup
by
on 11th May 2017, 13:11
Africa News
Business News
US New Home Sales Jump, Median Price Surges to Record High - New York Times
Sears Closing Another 20 Stores Amid Ongoing Sales Slide - Fortune
FCC proposes record fine for man in robocall scheme - CBS News
Advanced Micro Devices is Surpassing Intel in the Race for Chips - TheStreet.com
Uber's Stock Was Sinking Before Investors Ousted CEO Travis Kalanick - Fortune
World News
London Fire Could Result in Manslaughter Charges, UK Police Say - New York Times
Trucker sentenced to prison for hauling $500000 in cocaine through Alabama - AL.com
A Man Has Been Charged With Terrorism-Related Murder Over The Finsbury Park Attack - BuzzFeed News
Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran - Reuters
Trump congratulates himself for influencing Comey's testimony with White House tapes ruse - Washington Post
Science News
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' criticized by ex-NASA scientist for bogus healing stickers - Fox News
Forget Planet 9—there's Evidence of a Tenth Planet Lurking at the Edge of the Solar System - Newsweek
Say what? The mad genius of Elon Musk - Telegraph.co.uk
This weekend will test SpaceX's ability to step up its launch pace - Los Angeles Times
Total solar eclipse casts spotlight on rural Oregon town - Washington Post
