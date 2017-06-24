NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

PRESIDENT Lungu is expected in Ndola today to commission the ground breaking of the US$500 million Copperbelt International

Airport project, and construction of Copperbelt township roads in Chingola. Copperbelt permanent secretary Elias Kamanga said at a press briefing in Ndola yesterday that the President is scheduled to arrive in Ndola at around16:00 hours, and will commission the construction works tomorrow. “We are excited that our President has responded to launch the projects as these will create thousands of jobs for women and youths, and create huge business opportunities for companies,” he said. Mr Kamanga said prior to the commissioning of the two projects, the President is expected to attend an induction church service in the morning at United Church of Zambia Twapya congregation, before proceeding to the launch at Dola Hill project site. The President is expected to return to Lusaka on Sunday.

