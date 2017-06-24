Chris Magalu scored a second half brace to ensure that his side Lusaka Dynamos beat rivals City of Lusaka 3-2 to stay at the Summit of the FAZ-MTN Super League after week 14 matches. Lusaka Dynamos have moved to 26 points and they are being followed by Napsa Stars and Zesco both having 22 points. Napsa can reduce that 4 point gap with a win or draw in their away match at Shinde Stadium against Mufulira Wanderers. Eric Kabulo gave the visitors the lead in the 24′ minute but that lead was cut short via a 32’ minute equaliser by Clement Mundia for City of Lusaka. Magalu converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to make it 2-1 and he added a third in the 75th before Yanganli Tembo pulled a goal for City in the 90th minute.

