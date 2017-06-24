  ||    24 June 2017 @ 07:09

Lusaka magistrate Joshua Banda has acquitted Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya of two counts of abuse of authority of office, committed when she was Minister of Transport and Communications. This is a matter in which Siliya was facing two charges of abusing the authority of her office when she cancelled the duly awarded tender for supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a Zambia Air Force management surveillance Radar system.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!