Lusaka magistrate Joshua Banda has acquitted Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya of two counts of abuse of authority of office, committed when she was Minister of Transport and Communications. This is a matter in which Siliya was facing two charges of abusing the authority of her office when she cancelled the duly awarded tender for supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a Zambia Air Force management surveillance Radar system.

