Fashion Trends with ANGELA CHISHIMBA

AS WINTER reaches its peak, it’s that time when the colours of your summer wardrobe have to be packed away, not to be worn for some time. The shorts, skirts and brightly coloured tops have to go, and be replaced by

jeans, jumpers and jackets for the cold weather. Along with this comes usually saying goodbye to some of your favourite current trends that bloomed during summer, but are not practical for the winter. One you might think of is the maxi dress. However, the good news is that you can still wear the summer maxi dress by layering it with a long-sleeved turtleneck inside. Maxi dresses are pretty much the dream: They are comfortable and fabulous all at once. The summer months are definitely when these floor-length beauties seem to be everywhere, but the truth is, they are better suited for the winter. Although they might not be the backless floral versions you are used to seeing, winter maxis are just as stylish, if not more, writer Lauren Eggertsen believes. She says there are creative, winter-appropriate ways to wear maxi dresses for your styling pleasure. From layering them over a turtleneck to wearing a long-sleeve printed number, options abound. According to Closet Full of Clothes website, the favourite part about summer is that you can just throw on a breezy dress and look instantly cute (like compliment-worthy cute). Meanwhile, in winter, there is really no such thing as throw on and go. Even if you are going with your favourite go-to winter piece, the sweater dress, there are tights to contend with, and then you will still freeze because even with wool ones, they are never that warm. That is why maxi dresses are best in winter. When it’s breezy you can layer leggings or heavy tights underneath. Layers under and/or over are still required, but unlike your standard short or even midi-dress, the floor length makes them look instantly more dressed up and yet unexpected for everyday in winter. But you do not need to buy a new set of maxis for cold weather, just layer tights or leggings underneath, add boots-ankle or knee boots can do, or try sneakers for a more comfortable option. Heels work for dressier occasions. Layer a thin turtleneck underneath. For added warmth, try a moto jacket, chunky cardigan, or fur vest on top or even a top with a chunky sweater. For winter, a long sleeved maxi dress is ideal as it shields you from the chilly weather especially if combined with appropriate layering and thick tights and knee-length boots. This look can be complete with a scarf and gloves, depending on the weather. Have a blessed weekend.For comments email: achishimba@gmail.com or achishimba@daily-mail.co.zm.

