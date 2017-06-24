The Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship has withdrawn Super Division side Nkana striker Walter Bwalya’s national registration card (NRC). Registrar-general Mathews Nyirongo confirmed in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that since it has been established that Bwalya is from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), he cannot be in possession of an NRC. “My officers have withdrawn his [Bwalya’s] NRC. Our colleagues at the Immigration Department have confirmed that Walter Bwalya is a Congolese and he cannot be in possession of an NRC,” Nyirongo said.

