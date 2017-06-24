Some restaurant owners at Lusaka famous Matebeto eating place have complained against Patriotic Front cadres who have been harassing them demanding that they pay levy.

The owners have disclosed that the cadres who even threaten to beat up those who resist to pay claim to have the full blessings of the area Member of Parliament Margret Mwanakatwe and the area Councilor.

The restaurant owners who sought anonymity for fear of victimization have disclosed that the known PF cadres are also demanding to be part of the Rhodes Park Market Cooperative Committee so that they are aware of all the decisions made by the committee.

