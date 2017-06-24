Patriotic Front and UPND cadres today clashed at Lusaka’s Memorial Park leaving several mourners scampering in different directions for safety. Some mourners are nursing serious injuries at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after the two warring parties clashed while burying their members. Family members and mourners briefly abandoned the bodies of their relatives for their safety as the PF and UPND viciously attacked each other.

