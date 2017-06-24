SUSPECTED PF cadres have brutalised and allegedly robbed mourners during burial for UPND supporter Clance Zulu.

But the ruling party claims there was a clash between PF and UPND cadres when the former also went to bury a party official at the same grave site.

As mourners arrived at Leopards Hill Memorial Park for Zulu’s burial today, the suspected PF cadres, mostly dressed in military fatigue, descended on UPND mourners, beating them up and robbing some in the process, the UPND also claims.

Other mourners started removing their UPND regalia to avoid further beatings from the PF cadres, according to an account of a UPND mourner.

Several were rushed to UTH for attention.

Their condition is not yet ascertained as the hospital authorities were unreachable.

A nurse at UTH anonymously indicated that around 10 people with serious injuries had been attended to but could not state whether they were UPND or PF.

