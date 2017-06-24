  ||    24 June 2017 @ 09:29

President Edgar Lungu is today expected on the Copperbelt Province for a two-day working visit. Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga announced yesterday that the Republican President is expected to arrive at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 16:00 hours and proceed for a night stopover in Ndola. President Lungu will tomorrow with Christians at Twapia UCZ Church before proceeding to Dola Hill for the ground breaking ceremony of the New Copperbelt International Airport.

