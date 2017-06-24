President Edgar Lungu says he recognizes the important role of traditional ceremonies in unifying the country and fostering national development. The President says he is particularly happy that he is the first siting president to grace this year’s Mutomolo ceremony of the Mambwe and Lungu speaking people in Mbala and Mpulungu districts respectively, in Northern Province. He said he wished that he would attend all the traditional ceremonies in the country but since he cannot split himself into two he has always delegated the function to cabinet ministers to represent him.

