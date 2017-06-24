Mahogany Air, dubbed the insignia of Zambian hospitality is back. Speaking at the launch on 23 June Minister of Transport and Communication Honorable Brian Mushimba said the comeback of Mahogany was an impetus for growth of industries especially tourism. After facing operational challenges in 2014, the Minister was happy that the airline was back in 2017, he said.New posters of Mahogany Air at Kabulonga roundabout in Lusaka the capital.“We promise to keep the image of Zambian hospitality to the world,” Airline Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jim Belemu said in his speech. Mahogany will also offer cargo freight services this time. Mahogany is the third private local airline in addition to Proflight Zambia and United Air Charters. Zambia has over the years seen airlines come and go. Non have come back after they went under. Mahogany is one airline that went but has come back, this time for good.

