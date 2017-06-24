THE Federation of Medical Device Manufacturers and Suppliers Associations, a consortium of 600 Turkish reputable companies, will send a delegation to Zambia to assess prospects of setting up a medical equipment and device manufacturing plant in the country.

Zambia’s chargé d’affaires to Turkey, Bwalya Nondo, says this follows his visit to the Federation of Medical Device Manufacturers and Suppliers Associations yesterday in his quest to attract investment into Zambia.

Mr Nondo said the Turkish investors are eager to invest in Zambia because of its political stability coupled with attractive investment incentives.

This is contained in a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday by first secretary for press at the Zambian mission in Turkey, Jerry Munthali.

“Zambia also has an added advantage by being centrally located in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with unique investment incentives,” Mr Nondo said.

He said the Turkish Medical Equipment Manufacturers will not only have access to the local market but also tap into the markets of neighbouring countries.

“We are importing our diagnostic equipment at great cost, so are our neighbours,” Mr Nondo said.

He said establishment of a medical equipment manufacturing plant in Zambia will enable the country save money used on importation of equipment and sending patients abroad resulting from the lack of diagnostic equipment.

Mr Nondo said Zambia has available skills in terms of medical expertise, but that it becomes difficult for medical personnel to make certain diagnosis without proper equipment.

He assured the Federation of Medical Device Manufacturers and Suppliers Associations that the safety of their investment would be guaranteed because Zambia has appropriate laws aimed at protecting the interests of investors.

Federation of Medical Device Manufacturers and Suppliers Associations co-ordinator Cigdem Duman said the Federation has 600 members drawn from six unions in different cities of Turkey.

She said the companies manufacture an array of products from linen to x-ray machines on demand.

