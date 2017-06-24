PF member of the central committee Mwenya Musenge says it’s not an offence for ruling party members to sympathise with the opposition when they find themselves in a misfortune. Musenge is awaiting a verdict on disciplinary charges levelled against him, among them, giving an interview to The Mast where he said the ruling party had started too many fights, first with the closure of The Post and now the arrest of Hakainde Hichilema.

