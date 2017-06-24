THE Church of Nazareth has bemoaned the practising of Yoga in prisons, saying that the act does not possess fundamental Christian values.

Church of Nazareth leader Joshua Milimo said Yoga, which means union, was not a Christian way of union but an inventory of Hindu belief spirit called “BRAHMAN” who was not a personal father but an impersonal holy divine substance with the nature in the Hindu beliefs.

Pastor Milimo said such views were radically contrary to Christianity as the Bible clearly explained how and who to bow to.

