Zambia has with immediate effect banned importation of live poultry and associated products from South Africa following an outbreak of pathogenic avian influenza in Zimbabwe and South Africa. This was confirmed by Agriculture and Livestock Minister Michael Katambo in Lusaka. Avian Influenza also known as bird flu was recorded in Zimbabwe a few weeks ago and has potential wipe out a fleet of birds 100%. However the major risk factors are wild bird migration and imports of poultry products especially that Zambia is a net importer of products from SA.

