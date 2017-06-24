  ||    24 June 2017 @ 10:33

Transport and Telecommunications Minister Brian Mushimba has announced that his ministry has been granted approval by Cabinet to introduce a converged licencing framework in the sector. Mr Mushimba said the new licencing framework will inevitably open up the telecommunications market beyond the current three mobile operators. He said the new framework will further ensure provision of value for money through improved quality of services in a competitive environment.

