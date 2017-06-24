Transport and Communications Minister Brain Mushimba has observed that the Zambian aviation sector has been turbulent after the collapse of Zambian Airways in 1994. The Transport and Communications Minister says despite this turbulence, it has still shown unprecedented growth over the last two decades. Engineer Mushimba says over 1.6 million passengers entered Zambia through its airports in 2016, indicating an overall growth of over 2.3 percent with international traffic growing at 4.4 percent compared to 2015.

