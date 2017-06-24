President Lungu greets UPND president Hakainde Hichilema during the memorial service of the Late President Michael Chilufya Sata at St Ignatius Catholic Church in LusakaEconomic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has charged that Zambians are doomed to have President Edgar Lungu as president of Zambia and Hakainde Hichilema the biggest opposition leader because they are both selfish, egocentric and power hungry. Tayali said he is honestly drained with what is going on in Zambia and it does not give any hope in the immediate terms and there is so much intolerance, egocentrism and polarization currently in the country and further stated that both the PF and the UPND are not inspiring and reasonable Zambian will be looking for something different and his party, Economic and Equity Party (EEP) is the alternative. Tayali said he is no longer interested in discussing tension in Zambia, instead he is interesting in discussing poverty that have engulfed the country and he added that he equally not interested anymore in talking about Hakainde Hichilema cases in court because, it is all political other than constitution, but he is very much interested in justice and human rights for all citizens including the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND.

