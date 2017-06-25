The Government will this week commence full-scale consultations for the 2018 National Budget and the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. The consultations will be in form of public forums with all stakeholders, economic actors, and members of the general public. The consultations will focus on the key areas of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) which was launched by President Edgar Lungu last week.

