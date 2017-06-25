YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has cautioned women against using their beauty and patronage to attain leadership positions as such manoeuvres are usually short-lived.

And Mrs Wina has directed the Ministry of Gender to develop a database of all professional women across the country to enable Government to realise their full potential.

The Vice-President says women aspiring to be leaders should strive to work hard and be patient as opposed to using their ‘looks’ and patronage as history has it that they easily fall out of favour. Mrs Wina said this on Friday night when she graced the launch of the Section for Women in Public Administration of the Zambia Society for Public Administration. And Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi was awarded for being the first female DPP and for her outstanding contribution to the legal profession. The Vice-President said women should not take short-cuts to decision-making positions as such positions require hard work and sacrifice, which eventually pay off. “Any woman that has reached the highest post in life, if you ask them how they got to the top, the answer will always be hard work. You will have to sacrifice, work hard, be patient of the fact that by working hard, you can achieve anything in life. “Don’t depend on patronage as a woman. Do not use your looks to get high positions because half way, you may drop out,” she said. And the Vice-President says professional women should strive to be successful in their careers to sustain their livelihood. She says women should not always aspire to end up in marriages as they might not be lucky to find a partner. “Our population is youthful, with girls being the majority. What that means is that there will be more women in Zambia than men, so do not aspire to end up in marriage, you may find the men are less. “Try your best to reach your highest in your profession because even without marriage, you can get there,” Ms Wina said. And Mrs Wina has directed the Ministry of Gender to engage the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) network to come up with a database of professional women as it will enable effective planning of women empowerment programmes and activities both locally and abroad. She says her office has taken interest in knowing the number of professional women in the country as it will enable government to have a reservoir and be able to position women for job opportunities that may arise. And Section for Women in Public Administration vice chairperson Mary Mulenga says the organisation seeks to promote the agenda of women both in government institutions and the private sector. Ms Mulenga says the organisation seeks to enhance interaction and level the playing field for women to enable them to actively participate in community activities and economy at large.

