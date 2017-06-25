Police yesterday evening issued a statement suggesting the ruling Patriotic Front supporters could have provoked clashes with their UPND opponents at Lusaka’s Memorial Park burial site. Lusaka mourners were caught up in the fracas with supporters of either side injured in the process. The UPND were at the sit to put to rest Clance Nalosa Zulu while the PF were putting to rest Amos Chilufya.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

