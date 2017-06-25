  ||    25 June 2017 @ 12:09

President Edgar Lungu says the contradicting statements from the church on how he is governing Zambia are confusing. Speaking during a church service at Twapia United Church of Zambia in Ndola today, the Head of State said it was confusing when different churches gave politicians conflicting statements about their performance.

