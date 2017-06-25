Coffee, Coconut and Butter, peharps not the most traditional but this combination is taking the nutritional world by storm. Coffee has long been considered by nutritionists to be very acidic because of its high caffeine content. Caffeine is a stimulant that increases the level of certain chemicals (known as neurotransmitters) inthe brain. It is these chemicals that cause the feelings of more energy, alertness and motivation that you experience shortly after having a cup of coffee. So how can this acidic beverage that is loved by so many, be improved or at the very least bemade healthier and safer for all coffee lovers out there? Recent research has shown that adding either grass fed butter or coconut oil can transform your morning cup of coffee into a drink that can suppress appetite, help lower blood sugar and aid weight loss. This is what is known as bulletproof coffee. So how does it work? The butter or coconut oil provides satiety, keeping you satisfied for a longer while the coffee is your source of energy. Hence, bulletproof coffee reduces the frequency of your meals and when combined with a diet low in carbohydrates, it helps lower blood sugar and ease weight loss. Bulletproof coffee has challenged nutritionists to rethink their ideas about coffee and dieting. To the coffee drinkers, bulletproof coffee offers a new revolutionary way of drinking the ever so loved morning brew.

