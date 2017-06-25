CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Correctional Service (ZCS) yesterday won their maiden title at the Inter-Company Relay (ICR) after outclassing 60 other organisations.

Zambia Sugar Plc, who won the 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions did not compete and ZCS grabbed the opportunity to shine.

ZCS also conquered in the defence and security category with Zambia Air Force finishing second while Zambia National Service were third. The National Assembly scooped first position in the arms of Government category, Zanaco Bank were winners in the commercial banks category while Grant Thornton triumphed in the consultant category. Zesco Limited and Zambia National Building Society retained titles in the energy and financial institution categories, respectively. Zambia Revenue Authority were winners in the government departments while Medical Stores shined in the health institution category. MultiChoice Zambia emerged victors in the media institutions category and were crowned the best dressed team. Intercontinental Hotel and Ministry of General Education retained the hospitality industry and government ministries titles, respectively. Edward Mwanza and Felistus Mpande scooped first position in the 10km men and women races, respectively, to pocket K4, 000 each. Sprinters Sydney Siame and Kabange Mupopo won the 100m active races in the men and women categories, respectively. They both received K1, 700 each. And Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has pledged to work with the Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) to ensure the ICR is extended to other provinces. Mutati said the ministry will consider including the ICR in the 2018 national budget. “It is through this event that we have seen many Zambian athletes being produced to represent the country at different competitions. With such achievement, the First Lady [Esther Lungu] has requested that the next event should be held on the Copperbelt in September,” he said. Mutati also urged other sports disciplines to emulate ZAAA in organising events that could assist in raising resources. “You don’t need to depend on Government resources all the time because all of us have the capacity to use fundraising ventures to raise money,” he said. ZAAA president Elias Mpondela commended sponsors that came on board. Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo and his counterpart at Livestock and Fisheries, Michael Katambo, were in attendance.

