HOW WE MET with MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

FROM what seemed to be a relationship based on casual greetings in 2005 at Evelyn Hone College, Kevin Luvila never thought Flavia Mutale would be his life partner in future.

“I used to meet her at the college grounds or when going to class. On several occasions while at college I tried to request for her phone number but she was rigid and refused to give it to me,” he said. In 2008 when Kevin went to Siavonga for work, the two lost contact and unbeknown to both of them was that they were to meet in 2011 in Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province. Though Kevin often forgot Flavia, she remembered him each time she saw him. It was in the same year that he later made his intentions known and told her he wanted a relationship with her. “I had problem with my back and went to Mwinilunga District Hospital. To my surprise, it was Flavia who treated me and it was from there that we began talking,” he said. Still he did not remember her. It was during his continued visits that she reminded him and his remembrance led to a casual relationship out of a feeling of comfort because now he had someone he had seen before. “We later became close and I confessed to her that I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,” Kevin recalled. Though she took three months to respond to his request, Kevin did not give up his pursuit for Flavia because he was convinced that the two were meant to be together. When she accepted his request for a relationship, Kevin was very happy and could not believe it. His heart was filled with joy and, according to him, it was a different feeling and one of his happiest days. In 2013, Kevin proposed marriage and later arranged to go and meet Flavia’s parents. And on May 23, 2015, the two got married. His marriage to Flavia has taught him the importance of financial management. “My marriage has taught me to be faithful. Every day is an opportunity for our love to grow strong. I have also come to learn that communication is vital in marriage, people must learn to understand their partner,” Kevin said. He is of the view that people must know and understand what they are getting into is a long life journey. Kevin believes that a marriage must be built on Godly principles if it is to work and last long. He said God is the author of marriage and married couples must therefore put him at the centre of their marriage. “A husband and wife must dedicate their time to pray together and for each other. Marriage is a gift from God and without his involvement it cannot work,” said Kevin. He describes his wife as a loving, understanding, intelligent and God-fearing woman. In his difficult moments, she is always there to give him strength and encouragement. Flavia says she did not like Kevin because she had a wrong perception of his personality. She only came to know him better when the two became very close and began to talk regularly. “I had promised myself that I was not going to have a boyfriend until I left college. When we met in Mwinilunga, I started changing my attitude towards him because I came to understand him and know who he really is,” said Flavia. When she accepted to get into a relationship with him, she was only giving it a try and would end it if it did not work out. Though some of her friends were against the idea, Flavia was convinced that Kevin was worth giving a chance in her life. “ A lot of things were going through my mind. I took some time to respond to him because I wanted to know if he was serious with me or he only wanted to waste my time,” she said. But when Kevin proposed marriage, Flavia gave an immediate response. Now with two children together, Flavia believes marriage is the most beautiful thing though it is not easy. She said she has seen more happy days than bad ones in the course of her marriage. “My husband helps me build my level of confidence when I am going through challenges. I always get motivated to work hard because I know he is there to encourage me,” Flavia said. She advises young men and women thinking of going into marriage to look beyond the wedding day. Flavia said that people in marriage must help in moulding their partners. The couple lives in Chalala. Kevin is a businessman while Flavia is a lecturer at Apex Medical University.

