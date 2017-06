After meeting mass killers and dictators such as Paul Kagame, Yoweri Museveni, Zambian dictator Edgar Lungu will finally meet a leader from a democratic country. The president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will arrive in Zambia tomorrow for a 3-day state visit. He will attend the International Trade Fair in Ndola on 28 June, 2017.

