President LunguPresident Edgar Lungu has said that the Copperbelt Province has become the base for confusion in the patriotic Front Party in the recent past. The Head of State said that it was unfortunate that some party members particularly from the area felt they were powerful as they consider themselves as founders of the party. “I am fed up of people continuing to talk behind each other’s backs and also with other People feeling they can manipulate others because they feel they belong to the party because of their old membership” President Lungu said. He added that the party was founded on people and membership, therefore anyone can be appointed or elevated based on their loyalty and not on how long they have been in the party.

