ARCHBISHOP of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu says he stands for the truth and has advised those in State House to take the lead in diffusing tension in Zambia. In a recent exclusive interview with The Mast after confirming Catholics in Lusaka, before the statement of the three Church mother bodies was issued, Archbishop Mpundu said the statements he had been making about the state of the nation were very clear and could not be misunderstood.

