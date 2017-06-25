Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC) Acting Executive Director Mateyo Kaluba has described the first half of 2017 as positive and progressive in terms of investment and development. Mr. Kaluba told Q news in an interview that the year 2017 will be a good and productive year noting form the achievements that have been made in the first half of the year some of which saw the country partnering with two international power producers to produce solar in the country. Mr. Kaluba adds that in the first quarter of the year the country also saw Twelve of the 20 largest renewable energy producers in the world participating in a tender to produce renewable energy which shows the confidence that investors’ have in Zambia.

