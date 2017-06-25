Minister of Finance, Felix Mutati has indicated that the delayed implementation of the Electronic Fiscal Devices by his revenue agency, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) as one of the key contributors among other reasons to revenue underperformance in the first five months of 2017. The finance minister stated that there are delays in the installation of electronic fiscal devices (EFD) to improve Value Added Tax (VAT) collection, Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) are machines designed for use in business and enforced by the revenue collecting authorities for efficient management controls in areas of sales analysis and stock control system and which conforms to the requirements specified by the laws.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

