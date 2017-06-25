BMR group plc, a company listed on the London Alternative Investment Market (AIM) has raised £350,000 for investment in construction of the Kabwe Plant. BMR is focused on the recovery of lead and zinc from the tailings deposits of Zambia’s oldest mine at Kabwe. In a statement filed with the London stock exchange made available to ZBT, the BMR Group PLC announced that Peterhouse Corporate Finance has raised GBP 350,000 before expenses, by way of a placing of 9,333,333 new ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Placing Shares”) at 3.75p per share.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

