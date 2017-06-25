MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

MISSION Pharma Zambia has donated an anaesthetic machine worth K280,000 to Kanyama First Level Hospital.

Speaking when he handed over the donation on Friday, Mission Pharma Zambia general manager Jacob Cohn pledged his company’s continued support to improving healthcare service delivery in Zambia.

“Since 1994, our company has enjoyed cordial relations with the Ministry of Health and has over the years contributed immensely to providing quality healthcare to the Zambian people,” he said. And Kanyama medical superintendent Wilson Mbewe said the anaesthetic machine will improve primary healthcare and service delivery at the health institution. Dr Mbewe said the hospital will now be able to increase the number of operations at the health institution. “With the coming in of the new anaesthetic machine, we will be able to run two theatres uninterrupted at a time and I am optimistic that the health institution will be operating a minimum of 20 patients daily. “In the past, we had a problem in conducting our operations and had a lot of people on the waiting list. Kanyama hospital will now be able to offer more in as far as surgery and anaesthesia is concerned,” he said. Dr Mbewe said the hospital will be able to save more from buying oxygen as the machine uses less of the gas. And Kanyama member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri said the machine will benefit over 100,000 people in the constituency and surrounding areas. “Our people are now assured of accessing quality health services just at their doorstep. Kanyama is housing 186,416 people who all depend on Kanyama hospital for health services,” she said. And the Zambia Malayalee Cultural Association has donated medical items, blankets and sanitary towels to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and Lusaka Central Prison worth about K24,000. “As an association, we will continue doing charity work to help address challenges affecting the less privileged in society. We have been in Zambia for the past 35 years and have touched many lives,” he said.

